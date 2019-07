MINNEAPOLIS

Derek Douglas Moorse and Dawn Louise Moorse, Minneota, Minn.; filed July 8, 19-32187; Chap. 12; no schedules filed.

David R. Klassen, doing business as Message in Motion, 4177 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park; filed July 9, 19-42060; Chap. 7; assets, $20,316; liabilities, $97,670.

St. Paul

DHG INC., doing business as Ron’s Cleaners, 140 Lewis St. S., Shakopee; filed July 5, 19-32179; Chap. 7; assets, $60,000; liabilities, $277,407. Daad Hattar, president.

Daad S. Hattar, as surety for DHG Inc., doing business as Ron’s Cleaners, 950 Alysheba Road, Shakopee; filed July 5, 19-32180; Chap. 7; assets, $29,848; liabilities, $185,377.

John Patrick Marzitelli, as surety for AHAH LLC, MMJM LLC and Viking Aviation LLC, and Maria Sharon Marzitelli, as surety for Viking Aviation LLC, Optimum Mechanical Systems, 5 SMOS LLC, 5900 Otter Ridge Circle, White Bear Lake; filed July 9, 19-32190; Chap. 7; assets, $983,721; liabilities, $2,941,663.