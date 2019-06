MINNEAPOLIS

Donald A. Holien and Sandi R. Holien, as surety for Leather Renditions Ltd. and Leather Renditions by Sandi, 8549 Irwin Road, Bloomington; filed June 7, 19-41741; Chap. 7; assets, $16,982; liabilities, $816,157.

Peter John Schwieters, as surety for SNG Construction Inc. and 4-S Ranch LLC, 21908 Evergreen St. NW., Cedar; filed June 10, 19-41755; Chap. 7; assets, $291,100; liabilities, $968,236.

Karl M. Eicher, as surety for 12welve Eyes Brewery LLC, 7527 Harriet Av. S., Richfield; filed June 11, 19-41767; Chap. 7; assets, $12,762; liabilities, $1,467,521.

St. Paul

Gerardo Montes Jr., as surety for Montes Transport LLC, doing business as Atlantic International Trucking, 5287 186th St. W., Farmington; filed June 8, 19-31873; Chap. 7; assets, $161,278; liabilities, $377,343.

Travis Lee Alitz, as surety for American Wholesale Motors LLC, Alitz Pickers LLC and Midwest Antiques, Albert Lea, Minn.; filed June 13, 19-31922; Chap. 7; assets, $157,977; liabilities, $430,569.