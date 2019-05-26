MINNEAPOLIS

Ursula A. Shute, doing business as US Rocks LLC and Underground Music Cafe, 6041 Elliot Av., Minneapolis; filed May 22, 19-41549; Chap. 7; assets, $274,247; liabilities, $1,113,162.

St. Paul

Quarter Group Distributors LLC, doing business as Team Systems, 440 Hayward Av. N., Oakdale; filed May 17, 19-31607; Chap. 7; assets, $228,952; liabilities, $388,000. James H. Luchsinger, president and CEO.

Chauffeured Elegance Limousine LLC, 440 Hayward Av. N., Oakdale; filed May 17, 19-31608; Chap. 7; assets, $80,168; liabilities, $277,000. James H. Luchsinger, president and CEO.

Jose Alfredo Salgado Jr., as surety for Autos and More Inc., 8338 Delaney Dr., Inver Grove Heights; filed May 17, 19-31610; Chap. 7; assets, $55,357; liabilities, $211,164.

Lifespan of Minnesota Inc., 12425 River Ridge Blvd., Burnsville; Chap. 7; filed May 21, 19-31642; Chap. 7; assets, $98,199; liabilities, $1,992,794. Traci Hackmann, CEO.

Brian Charles Johnson, as surety for Integrated Drive Systems Inc., and Cheryl Lynn Johnson, 800 Welcome Court, Burnsville; filed May 22, 19-31652; Chap. 13; assets, $365,100; liabilities $136,556.