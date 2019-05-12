St. Paul
Dillon R. Dressen, as surety for and doing business as Dressen Motor Works LLC, Red Wing, Minn.; filed May 7 19-31480; Chap. 7; assets, $42,754; liabilities, $65,344
Michael John Natterstad, as surety for T.H.&E. Inc. and Colleen Conroy Natterstad, as surety for Colleen and Company for Hair Inc. and T.H.&E. Inc., 2153 Lakeview Av., White Bear Lake; filed May 7, 19-31492; Chap. 7; assets, $800,039; liabilities, $650,579.
Chris A. Haelterman and Tracy J. Haelterman, as surety for Slim Down MN, 24727 Southern Oaks Circle, Lakeville; filed May 9, 19-31524; Chap. 7; assets, $93,490; liabilities, $235,111.
