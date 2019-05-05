MINNEAPOLIS
Jonathon Elias Nelson, as surety for Modern Promos LLC, 5500 River Bluff Curve, Bloomington; filed April 3, 19-41288; Chap. 7; assets, $774,726; liabilities, $1,591,757.
Weber Computer Supply Co., doing business as Minnesota Computer & Office Supply and IBuyOfficeSupply.com, 14940 28th Av. N., Plymouth; filed April 30, 19-41321; Chap. 7; assets, $176,819; liabilities, $4,992,963. Ronald J. Weber, president.
Sanders calls for breaking up big agriculture monopolies
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Sunday proposed a sweeping agriculture and rural investment plan to break up big agriculture monopolies and shift farm subsidies toward small family farmers.
The Latest: Another body found in Illinois plant rubble
The Latest on the explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone plant (all times local):
Trump threatens to raise Chinese tariffs to 25% this week
President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Average US price of gas spikes 5 cents per gallon to $2.97
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.97.
IPOs bring tax jackpot for California; can lawmakers resist?
Uber and Airbnb are among at least six California-based companies valued at more than $1 billion expected to go public this year, creating a new class of millionaires and billionaires and a welcome quandary for the state's budget writers.