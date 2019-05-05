MINNEAPOLIS

Jonathon Elias Nelson, as surety for Modern Promos LLC, 5500 River Bluff Curve, Bloomington; filed April 3, 19-41288; Chap. 7; assets, $774,726; liabilities, $1,591,757.

Weber Computer Supply Co., doing business as Minnesota Computer & Office Supply and IBuyOfficeSupply.com, 14940 28th Av. N., Plymouth; filed April 30, 19-41321; Chap. 7; assets, $176,819; liabilities, $4,992,963. Ronald J. Weber, president.