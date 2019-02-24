St. Paul
Gregory T. Hartman, as surety for Academic Solutions LLC, 17333 Horizon Trail SE., Prior Lake; filed Feb. 19, 19-30461; Chap. 7; assets, $569,666; liabilities, $260,477.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
St. Paul
Minnesota United's stadium in St. Paul will be the eighth bearing Allianz's name
The German company is associated with soccer and rugby venues from Munich to Sydney and Vienna.
Variety
Average US price of gas jumps 10 cents per gallon, to $2.44
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 10 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.44.
Variety
Pass it On: Saks President Marc Metrick on competition
Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick has been reinventing the luxury chain's business since he took on the top role in April 2015.
Variety
Saks Fifth Avenue president talks about luxury
Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick wants to bring theater to luxury shopping at a time when shoppers can buy their designer handbags online.
Business
Sheriff: 1 body recovered from Texas cargo plane crash site
Search and recovery crews have recovered one body and the search continued Sunday for two more at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.