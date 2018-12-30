Minneapolis

Jacob S. Marrs, as surety for North Metro Motors Collision & Auto LLC, doing business as North Metro Motors, 6840 164th Lane, Ramsey; filed Dec. 26, 18-43954; Chap. 7; assets, $18,311; liabilities, $229,370.

Lorie Ann Menzel, as surety for Fashion Fun Boutique LLC, Buffalo, Minn.; filed Dec. 27, 18-43969; Chap. 7; assets, $321,486; liabilities, $62,723.

St. Paul

Jacquelyn Marie Webster, as surety for Webster Home Services Inc. and Webster Windsor Insulation Inc., 13865 Upper 58th St. N., Oak Park Heights; filed Dec. 27, 18-33988; Chap. 7; assets, $13,017; liabilities, $408,564.