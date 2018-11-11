Minneapolis

Diane Marie Lundquist, as surety for Cworld Inc., doing business as Tires Plus of Grand Rapids, Escalante, Utah; filed Nov. 3, 18-43480; Chap. 7; assets, $54,045; liabilities, $1,147,101.

Maria Lynn Johnson, as surety for Johnson Learning LLC, 5452 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka; filed Nov. 5, 18-43483; Chap. 7; assets, $24,654; liabilities, $41,237.

Michael Steven Druskin, as surety for Len Druskin Inc., 401 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; filed Nov. 7, 18-43513; Chap. 7; assets, $11,769; liabilities, $2,094,887.

Modern Promos LLC, 7400 Metro Blvd., Edina; filed Nov. 8, 18-43517; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Jonathon E. Nelson, CEO/President.

St. Paul

Bryan Keith Rogers, as surety for Leatherneck Expeditors Inc., 9388 93rd St. S., Cottage Grove; filed Nov. 5, 18-33450; Chap. 7; assets, $105,365; liabilities, $471,029.

Richard Gerard Schuler, as surety for Schuler Ventures Inc., doing business as Wisconsin Hardwood Flooring, Chisago City, Minn.; Nov. 9, 18-33054; Chap. 7; assets, $445,665; liabilities, $207,523.