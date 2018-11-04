St. Paul

Peoples Electric Co. Inc., also known as Peoples Contractors, Peoples Electrical Contractors, Peoples Communication Systems and System One Control, 277 Fillmore Av. E., St. Paul; filed Oct. 29, 18-33363; Chap. 7; assets, $7,628,237; liabilities, $7,175,697. William P. Lindberg, president.

John C. Morrissey, also known as Sean Morrissey, as surety for Morrissey Builders LLC, Sturgeon Lake, Minn.; filed Oct. 31, 18-33390; Chap. 7; assets, $171,707; liabilities, $315,597.

Saul Dwight Lockerby, as surety for Lockerby Sheet Metal & Roofing Co., Faribault, Minn.; filed Nov. 1, 18-33424; Chap. 7; assets, $733,679; liabilities, $350,800.