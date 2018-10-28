Minneapolis

Timothy J. Hibbard, as surety for Hibbs & Co. Inc., Hibbs Brokerage Inc., Hibbs Holdings Inc., Hibbs Leasing Services Inc. and Hibbs Properties LLC, Princeton, Minn.; filed Oct. 19, 18-43284; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

William John Bartram, as surety for Chalet Liquors, 19114 Vogel Farm Trail, Eden Prairie; filed Oct. 22, 18-43298; Chap. 13; assets, $414,166; liabilities, $798,308.

St. Paul

James Steven Bever Jr., as surety for Bever Landscape Design Group LLC, and Stacy Ann Bever, Lindstrom, Minn.; filed Oct. 22, 18-33264; Chap. 7; assets, $526,813; liabilities, $1,200,966.

Belair Co. LLC, 6671 Lake Blvd., Forest Lake; filed Oct. 25, 18-33325; Chap. 7; no schedules filed. Judith Pierre, managing partner.

James Alexander Elm, formerly doing business as Xavi Restaurant, as surety for Black Swan LLC, 383 Grand Av., St. Paul; filed Oct. 25, 18-33326; Chap. 7; assets, $178,625; liabilities, $40,458.

Carl Edward Weis, doing business as a dairy farmer; as surety for Weis Farms LLC, Pine Island, Minn.; filed Oct. 25, 18-33335; Chap. 7; assets, $1,085,706; liabilities, $2,104,362.