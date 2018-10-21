Minneapolis

David John Skiba, as surety for Diamond S Farm LLC and Skiba Farm LLC; doing business as Skiba Electric, and Kathleen Ann Skiba, as surety for Diamond S Farm LLC and Skiba Farm LLC, 7241 Hwy 95 NE, North Branch; filed Oct. 17, 18-43260; Chap. 12; no schedules filed.

St. Paul

Spencer Ryan Kuehl, as surety for Lake City Lumber Co. Inc. and LCL Real Estate LLC, and Lisa Mary Kuehl, 2581 Hallquist Ave, Red Wing; filed Oct. 12, 18-33175; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

Andre F. Matter, doing business as Sushi Box, Mankato, Minn.; filed Oct. 16, 18-33199; Chap. 7; assets, $29,181; liabilities, $58,870.