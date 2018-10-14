Minneapolis

Anthony Charles Weinzetl, as surety for Blue Bay Technologies LLC and Blue Bay Technologies, 3688 Landings Dr., Excelsior; filed Oct. 10, 18-43186; Chap. 7; assets, $1,627,658; liabilities, $4,417,367.

Steven Robert Horbul and Renee Lynn Horbul, as surety for Jolyn Services Inc., doing business as Cartridge World Cambridge, Stanchfield, Minn.; filed Oct. 10, 18-43194; Chap. 7; assets, $247,180; liabilities, $256,673.

David F. Hallstrom and Diane L. Hallstrom, doing business as Hallstrom’s Florist and Greenhouse; Red Wing, Minn.; filed Oct. 8, 18-33130; Chap. 12; no schedules filed.

Roger Dale Kropelnicki, doing business as Birchwood Cabinetry, 501 Wildwood Av., Birchwood Village; filed Oct. 9, 18-33144; Chap. 13; assets, $70,937; liabilities, $181,663.

St. Paul

Adrian Ashby Carter, as surety for AJA Holdings LLC, Robin Mufflers LLC, Micky Mufflers LLC, Rock Mufflers LLC, Rock Properties LLC, AJA Properties LLC and Liberty Auto Group Inc., and Janie Marie Carter, Belle Plaine; filed Oct. 12, 18-33173; Chap. 7; assets, $318,868; liabilities, $1,303,311.