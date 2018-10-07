Minneapolis

Daniel Ray Stafford, as surety for Dan Squared Inc., 20845 Viking Blvd. NE., Wyoming; filed Sept. 28, 18-43097; Chap. 7; assets, $178,267; liabilities, $433,430.

 

David Bradley DuBay, as surety for Binge Time Marketing Corp. and 5924 Store Inc., 5115 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; filed Oct. 1, 18-43117; Chap. 7; assets, $19,000; liabilities,$248,700.

 

Showcase Landscape Inc., doing business as Salequip Financial Inc., 8605 Jefferson Hwy., Osseo; filed Oct. 3, 18-43131; Chap. 7; assets, $976,024; liabilities, $2,659,392. Steven D. Hoogenakker, president.