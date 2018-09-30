Minneapolis

Michael James Ryan, as surety for Be’wiched Deli Inc., Be’wiched at Jet SS Inc. and Icehouse Inc., and Emily Carin Ryan, 3613 Dupont Av. S., Minneapolis; filed Sept. 25, 18-43037; Chap. 13; assets, $836,464; liabilities, $737,259.

Khristopher Adam Sjogren, as surety for Northgate Brewing LLC, 700 Central Av. NE., Minneapolis; filed Sept. 25, 18-43039; Chap. 7; assets, $187,268; liabilities, $697,657.

William Robert McLeod, as surety for Cloud Media LLC and Cloud Media Productions LLC, and Johanne Kaye McLeod, Albertville, Minn.; filed Sept. 26, 18-43046; Chap. 7; assets, $68,035; liabilities, $284,786.

St. Paul

William Sao, as surety for Shamrock Liquor, and Kim Horn Mao, 2481 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury; filed Sept. 24, 18-32982; Chap. 7; assets, $216,976; liabilities, $618,345.

PaYia Vang Yang and Long Yang, as surety for Asian Moon LLC, 1904 Elm St., White Bear Lake; filed Sept. 26, 18-33010; Chap. 7; assets, $373,645; liabilities, $924,796.