Minneapolis
Katie Taylor Reinke, as surety for and formerly doing business as GuestRoom Supply Inc., Isanti, Minn.; filed Sept. 14, 18-42912; Chap. 7; assets, $69,592; liabilities, $483,936.
Steven Gregory Watts, as surety for FourStar Land Development LLC, 9188 Tewsbury Gate, Maple Grove; filed Sept. 14, 18-42927; Chap. 7; assets, $7,967; liabilities, $528,274.
Eric William Mundy, as surety for Jem Industries LLC, 15 Hillcrest Dr., Tonka Bay; filed Sept. 17, 18-42935; Chap. 7; assets, $38,355; liabilities, $903,498.
Assiat Djadtoeva-Boke, doing business as Assiat Boke Chiropractic, 110 Bank St., Minneapolis; filed Sept. 19, 18-42957; Chap 13; no schedules filed.
St. Paul
Kelly A. McDonald, as surety for KIS Fashions LLC and AMUSA LLC, Wabasha, Minn.; filed Sept. 20, 18-32947; Chap. 7; assets, $205,448; liabilities, $1,316,532.
