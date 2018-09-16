Minneapolis

David P. Rodabaugh, as surety for Kopak Packaging and Roda LLC, and Eleanor A. Rodabaugh, 995 106th Lane NE., Coon Rapids; filed Sept. 13, 18-42908; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

St. Paul

Ashley K.C. Brown, as surety for ABMB LLC, formerly doing business as Hi-Way Cafe and Rise -N- Dine Cafe, Foley, Minn.; filed Sept. 11, 18-32833; Chap. 7; assets, $152,373; liabilities, $122,832.

Megan Rose Brixius, as surety for ABMB LLC, formerly doing business as Hi-Way Cafe and Rise -N- Dine Cafe, Foley, Minn.; filed Sept. 11, 18-32836; Chap. 7; assets, $174,951; liabilities, $209,560.

Susan Kay Koehler, doing business as Main Brain Systems Inc., formerly doing business as Main Brain Assets LLC, Rochester, Minn.; filed Sept. 11, 18-32840; Chap. 7; assets, $148,270; liabilities, $106,268.