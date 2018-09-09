Minneapolis

Scott Edwin Ziebarth, doing business as Xcel Data Solutions, 131 George St., Excelsior; filed Sept. 4, 18-42817; Chap. 7; assets, $690,836; liabilities, $1,176,542.

 

Gregory J. Dustin, as surety for Fore Mechanical Services Inc., Fore Mechanical Inc. and Diffuser LLC, 137 Green Briar Drive, Lino Lakes; filed Sept. 6, 18-42837; Chap. 7; assets, $16,170; liabilities, $1,545,545.