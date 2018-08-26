Minneapolis
Cabot Briggs Thunem, as surety for Underground Piercing Inc., 10824 Eddings Dr., Apt. 103, Charlotte, N.C.; filed Aug. 22, 18-42670; Chap. 7; total assets, $50,932; liabilities, $567,048.
St. Paul
Daniel D. Dahlquist, as surety for NTC Inc. and Northern Plains Commodities LLC, 16810 Westbury Av. SW., Prior Lake; filed Aug. 17, 18-32602; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
Jeffrey R. Enright, Lillie Suburban Newspapers Inc., 3939 Lakewood Av., White Bear Lake; filed Aug. 20, 18-32610; Chap. 7; assets, $391,702; liabilities, $2,161,288.
