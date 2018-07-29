MINNEAPOLIS
MD Asaduzzaman, also known as Mohammed Asaduzzaman, as surety for Spice Inc., St. Michael, Minn.; filed July 25, 18-42386; Chap. 7; assets, $21,476; liabilities, $438,410.
ST. PAUL
Merrick’s of Minnesota LLC, Albert Lea, Minn.; filed July 24, 18-32344; Chap. 7; assets, $795,001; liabilities, $1,450,255. Johanna Kuehn, president/CEO.
The Triesch Group LLC, 5133 E. Viking Blvd., Wyoming; filed July 25, 18-32352; Chap. 7; no schedules filed. William K. Triesch, president.
