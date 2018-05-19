St. Paul
Christine Louise Kalinoski, as surety for CLE Global Enterprises, 15632 Gateway Path, Apple Valley; filed May 17, 18-31560; Chap. 7; assets, $220,860; liabilities, $149,787.
Theobald Heating Solutions LLC, Stewartville, Minn.; filed May 17, 18-31562; Chap. 7; assets, $11,853; liabilities, $66,557. Robert E. Theobald, president.
