St. Paul

Christine Louise Kalinoski, as surety for CLE Global Enterprises, 15632 Gateway Path, Apple Valley; filed May 17, 18-31560; Chap. 7; assets, $220,860; liabilities, $149,787.

Theobald Heating Solutions LLC, Stewartville, Minn.; filed May 17, 18-31562; Chap. 7; assets, $11,853; liabilities, $66,557. Robert E. Theobald, president.