Class 6a
Wayzata 35
Champlin Park 20
Christian Vasser set a Prep Bowl record with 48 rushing attempts for 284 yards and a record-tying five TDs.
Class 4a
Rocori 22
SMB (OT) 21
Rocori scored on a 15-yard pass play on fourth down, then went for the win and got the two-point try.
Class 2a
Caledonia 26
Minneapolis North 0
Caledonia won its 68th straight and became the second team in state history to win five straight titles.
Class 1a
Blooming Prairie 41
BOLD 15
Gabe Hagen had eight catches for 125 yards and two TDs, including a circus catch in the end zone.
