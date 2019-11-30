Class 6a

Wayzata 35

Champlin Park 20

Christian Vasser set a Prep Bowl record with 48 rushing attempts for 284 yards and a record-tying five TDs.

Class 4a

Rocori 22

SMB star Jalen Suggs was the pass defender on Rocori’s two-point try.

SMB (OT) 21

Rocori scored on a 15-yard pass play on fourth down, then went for the win and got the two-point try.

Class 2a

Caledonia 26

Minneapolis North 0

Caledonia won its 68th straight and became the second team in state history to win five straight titles.

Class 1a

Blooming Prairie 41

BOLD 15

Gabe Hagen had eight catches for 125 yards and two TDs, including a circus catch in the end zone.