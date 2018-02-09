More than 80,000 laptops with a potentially defective battery are among this week's recalled consumer products. Others include lamp sockets and crystal mugs.

Here's a more detailed look:

LAPTOPS

DETAILS: 14 inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops. They were sold in silver and black. The product name "5th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon," the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop. Laptops manufacture dates from 16/12 through 17/10 (for December 2016 through October 2017) are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

WHY: An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing overheating, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported in the U.S.

HOW MANY: About 78,000 in the U.S. and about 5,500 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Lenovo Services at 800-426-7378, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or an authorized warranty services provider or online at https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL or www.lenovo.com and click on "Products and Services" to access the recall section.

LAMP SOCKETS

DETAILS: Golo brand 3-way turn knob lamp sockets with part number GE-8015. The lamp sockets are brown. Golo, GE-8015 and 250V 250W are stamped on the top of the sockets near the wire terminals. These 3-way lamp socket interiors were sold individually as a replacement/repair part only. This socket interior is a medium (E26) size lamp socket. They were sold at lamp shops, lamp shade shops and lamp repair shops nationwide from May 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: The lamp socket screw does not fasten tightly which can result in arcing or overheating, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a loose screw. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call B & P Lamp Supply at 800-822-3450 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to marcia@bplampsupply.com or visit www.bplampsupply.com and click "48207i Recall Notice" for more information.

CRYSTAL MUGS

DETAILS: 11-ounce Wheat Leaf crystal glass mugs sold at Tiffany & Co. stores, online at www.tiffany.com , in the Tiffany & Co. 2017 home and accessories catalog and through the "Tiffany For Business" sales channel in the U.S. from October 2017 through December 2017. The mugs measure about 3.5 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter, with a handle. They are clear with a wheat leaf pattern etched into the glass. The mugs have a blue sticker stating "TIFFANY & CO. Made in Slovenia. CRYSTAL GLASS." ''TIFFANY & CO. 13559" appears on the bottom of the mugs.

WHY: The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the mug breaking when hot liquid was poured into it. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,300.

FOR MORE: Call Tiffany & Co. at 800-843-3269 from 8 a.m. until midnight ET Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET on weekends, or visit www.tiffany.com and click on "Frequently Asked Questions" for more information.

GASOLINE ENGINES

DETAILS: Kohler gasoline engine models SH265, CH245, CH255, CH270, CH395, CH440, and ECH440. The engines are used in a variety of outdoor power equipment including log splitters, generators, wood chippers, stump grinders, pressure washers, water pumps and snowbrushes and were also sold separately. Model numbers, spec numbers, serial numbers, and build dates are printed on a silver label attached to the lower-right side of the engine. They were sold at authorized Kohler and original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers and at www.HomeDepot.com and other websites in December 2017.

WHY: The engines have a faulty fuel cap, which can allow over-pressurization in the fuel tank, posing a risk of a fuel leak and fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 24,000.

FOR MORE: Call Kohler Engines at 877-333-3948 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to EngineFieldService@kohler.com or visit www.kohlerengines.com and click on "Contact" for more information.

RIDING LAWN MOWERS

DETAILS: Husqvarna and Poulan Pro brand residential zero-turn riding mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin cylinder engine. They were sold in orange/black and yellow/black colors. On the Husqvarna models, "Husqvarna" is printed on the side of the mowers. On the Poulan Pro models, "Poulan Pro" is printed on the front of the mower. The model number and serial number are printed on the left-hand rail frame in front of the left rear drive wheel. They were sold at Badcock & More, Lowe's and other home centers, hardware stores, and Husqvarna equipment dealers nationwide and on online at Badcock.com, Lowes.com and other websites from July 2017 through December 2017. Details on models being recalled can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Husqvarna-Recalls-Residential-Zero-Turn-Riding-Mowers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

WHY: An incorrect routing of the fuel line can cause it to wear and leak, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 7,100.

FOR MORE: Call Husqvarna at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recalls@husqvarna.com or visit www.husqvarna.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

CHAIRS

DETAILS: Popping Pitch model rolling chairs. The chair is upholstered in fabric and was sold in five colors: Red (model #: 103772), Blue (model #: 103767), Dark Gray (model #: 103769), Khaki (model #: 103771), and Dark Blue (model #: 103768). The chair has a chrome-plated base, five roller wheels and measures about 33 inches tall and 25.5 inches wide. The Poppin logo and model number are printed on the chair's seat plate underneath the chair. They were sold at Poppin showrooms nationwide and at www.poppin.com from March 2016 through September 2017.

WHY: The seat plate can break and detach from the seat base, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the seat plate mechanism detaching from the seat base. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,800.

FOR MORE: Call Poppin at 888-676-7746 from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to retrofits@poppin.com or visit www.poppin.com and click on "Recall Notice" located at the bottom of the page for more information.

COMPUTER BATTERY PACKS

DETAILS: This recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs for these Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations: CELSIUS H720, LIFEBOOK E752, E733, E743, E753, P702, P772, S710, S752, S762, T732, T734, and T902. Recalled battery pack product numbers are CP556150-03, CP579060-01 and CP629458-03. The product and serial numbers are printed on a white sticker on the battery. They were sold at www.shopfujitsu.com from July 2012 through December 2017. Serial numbers included in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Fujitsu-Recalls-Battery-Packs-for-Fujitsu-Notebook-Computers-and-Workstations-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

INCIDENTS: One report of a battery fire in Canada.

HOW MANY: About 5,800 in the U.S. and 606 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Fujitsu at 800- 835-4878 or 800-8FUJITSU from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.Fujitsu.com/us and click on "Product Support" at the bottom, then "Notebook & Tablet PCs" at the bottom, then "Fujitsu Voluntary Battery Recall and Replacement for" more information.