A line of KitchenAid electric kettles are being recalled because the handle can loosen, causing hot water to spill and potentially cause burns. Other recalled consumer products include recliner chairs and candles.

Here's a more detailed look:

ELECTRIC KETTLES

DETAILS: KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles. The kettles were sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle. KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles. A complete list of model and serial numbers included in this recall is posted on the firm's website at http://repair.whirlpool.com. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard's, Fry's Electronics, Kitchen Kaboodle, Kohl's, Navy Exchange, Target, Williams Sonoma, and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and online at Amazon.com as well as other online retailers from September 2013 through February 2018.

WHY: The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.

INCIDENTS: 79 reports in the U.S. and 19 in Canada of handles separating, including three reports in the US and one in Canada of minor burn injuries.

HOW MANY: About 40,200 in the U.S., 47,300 in Canada and 1,600 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call Whirlpool Corp. at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit http://repair.whirlpool.com for more information.

RECLINER CHAIRS

DETAILS: Stargaze Recliner, Stargaze Recliner Low, and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs. These portable swinging and reclining outdoor chairs have an aluminum frame and black and gray monofilament mesh seat, and weigh between five and seven pounds. They were sold in four colors: birch leaf green, graphite, verdigris (teal) and Sedona (red). They come in a black, padded carrying case, and are used as a portable seat for camping and outdoor activities. The model name is printed on the pocket on the inside right side of the seat. The NEMO name and logo is attached to the back of the seat as a stitched logo. They were sold by REI from October 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: The straps on the chair seats can fail, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 15,500

FOR MORE: Call NEMO Equipment at 800-997-9301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or send email to journey@nemoequipment.com or visit at www.nemoequipment.com and click on Recall Safety Information for more details or https://www.nemoequipment.com/stargaze-recall/

CANDLES

DETAILS: This recall involves Cost Plus World Market's bleeding drip taper candles sold in a pack of two candles. The unscented wax candles are black and bleed red wax as they melt. They measure about 10 inches long. World Market, Bleeding Drip Taper Candles and SKU/UPC 544668/000000544668 can be found on the product packaging. They were sold at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and at www.worldmarket.com from August 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The candles' high flame can ignite the surface of the wax, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two incident reports, including one of a candle catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 8,400.

FOR MORE: Cost Plus World Market at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or visit www.worldmarket.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

GAS FIRE PITS

DETAILS: Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579. The fire pit has an antique bronze finish with a natural slate tabletop and a black base that holds a propane tank. The model and UPC are printed on the product's packaging. They were sold at Home Depot stores and online from August 2016 through November 2017.

WHY: The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns while turning off the propane tank after use, posing a burn hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of consumers who were burned while turning off the propane tank after using the gas fire pit.

HOW MANY: About 58,000.

FOR MORE: Call Yayi at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by sending an email to customercare@china-yayi.com or visit www.china-yayi.com/ and click on Recall for more information.

GOLF CARS

DETAILS: Model year 2015 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars, PTVs and utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side. They were sold at Yamaha Golf Car dealers nationwide from November 2014 through December 2017. More information can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Yamaha-Recalls-Golf-Cars-and-Personal-Transportation-Vehicles-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Recall-Alert

WHY: The brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs can fail, posing a crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: 285 reports of brake cables failing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 161,000.

FOR MORE: Call Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or visit www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on the Recall Tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.

MINI BIKES

DETAILS: Model "MM-B212" off-road mini bikes. The recalled bikes have a black powder-coated, gusset-reinforced, welded tube steel frame. Attached to the frame are two pneumatic tires with steel rims that measure 19 inches by 7 inches, a front fork with shocks, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a head light. The bikes are powered by a pull start self-contained 212cc, 7.5 hp gas engine and have a retractable kick stand. The mini bikes weigh 164 pounds and measure 64 inches long by 32.5 inches wide by 36 inches tall. There are two circular "MM 212" decals on the pull start and the transmission cover located on the left and right side of the bikes, a "Monster Moto" decal on the left and right shock absorbers, and an "MM 212" and Monster Moto logo on the left and right frame gussets. They were sold at Mills Fleet Farm, True Value and other stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and MonsterMoto.com from October 2017 through January 2018.

WHY: The fuel tank venting system can leak, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 38 reports of gasoline leaks. No injuries or fires have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,800.

FOR MORE: Call Monster Moto at 888-698-3508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recalls@monstermoto.com or visit www.monstermoto.com and click on Recalls for more information or directly at www.monstermoto.com/recalls.