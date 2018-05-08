ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A reconstructed section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk has reopened to the public.
The Press of Atlantic City reports the Inlet section opened to foot and bicycle traffic last Friday. The section is part of a $50 million project to connect the boardwalk from Ventnor to Gardner's Basin.
Work on the section began in fall 2015 and ended last month. The boardwalk is now continuous from Ventnor to the Flagship Resort.
Democratic Mayor Frank Gilliam says the city will review its capital improvement budget before starting a new project.
The city will officially celebrate the Inlet's opening during a ceremony May 25.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Filmmakers waited patiently for their opportunity to make 'RBG'
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hesitant about being the subject of a documentary.
Variety
First night of Rockefeller art auction fetches $646M
A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe brought in more than $646 million on the first night of an auction.
Variety
Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread
Edwin Montoya's family carved their farm on the slopes of the Kilauea volcano out of "raw jungle," transforming it into a fertile collection of gardens, animal pens and fruit trees.
National
US Rep. Robert Pittenger loses North Carolina primary
Three-term incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger of North Carolina narrowly lost Tuesday to a Southern Baptist pastor in a GOP primary rematch focused on their evangelical Christian credentials and loyalty to President Donald Trump.
Home & Garden
Prince's island retreat in Turks and Caicos is now up for sale
The 5.74-acre property is surrounded by water on three sides and includes several buildings with more than 10,000 square feet and two private beaches.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.