Celine Dion warned me not to sit on the couch.

An hour or so after strutting offstage to finish the first concert of her new world tour — which comes to Target Center Nov. 1 — the pop superstar had just opened the door to her dressing room at Videotron Centre, not far from where she was born in tiny Charlemagne.

The airy, suite-like space was amply appointed with fresh flowers and exercise equipment — perfect for either a hockey team or a lung-busting power balladeer with nearly a dozen platinum albums to her name. But among the many seating options, a boxy gray sofa seemed the most natural spot for a post-show interview.

“Oh, not there,” Dion said as I went to take a seat. “This is the hardest couch I’ve ever sat on in my life. Well, give it a try. It’s so bad. Am I being a diva? No, right? Do you agree with me?”

She wasn’t being a diva; the sofa felt like a bus-stop bench. So we settled into two chairs next to a Pilates machine and a shriveled-up rubber ball.

What do you do with that? I asked Dion, who was dressed not at all casually in a black mesh top over a zebra-print skirt. When it’s inflated, “you lay on it and it helps you to open the chest,” she said. “It can also go at the bottom of your coccyx, if I may say.”

And that stretching is good for singing?

“It’s good for living,” she replied with a grin.

You can understand why Dion, 51, has well-being in mind. The Courage tour — scheduled to run through late 2020 and named after a new album due Nov. 15 — marks the French Canadian singer’s return to the road following the death of her husband and manager, René Angélil, who died of throat cancer in 2016. It also comes after the conclusion of Dion’s looooong-term engagement at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she began performing in 2003, well before Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez came to town.

Not unlike Vegas, which Dion helped rid of its musty Wayne Newton vibe, pop music has changed immeasurably since then; Dion’s brand of ultra-polished uplift — as heard in chart-topping anthems like “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me” and the Oscar- and Grammy-winning “My Heart Will Go On” — feels even further from today’s gloomy, hip-hop-attuned Top 40 than it did from the chipper late-’90s era of Hanson and the Spice Girls.

Yet something unexpected happened on this veteran entertainer’s path toward pastured irrelevance: Dion was reborn as a proudly avant-garde style icon known for flaunting audacious outfits on Instagram and at highly photographed events like May’s Met Gala in New York, where she was seen (and seen again) in an elaborate Oscar de la Renta get-up involving sequins, a feathered headpiece and what one fashion critic described as “sleeves draped in 3,000 strands of floor-length fringe made from micro-cut glass bugle beads.”

The Dionaissance, it’s been called, a phrase Dion herself approves of.

“I always loved fashion — it’s not something new,” she said. “But my team and I decided it’s OK to go to fashion shows, then it made such an impact that they wanted me to be in the front row. And that turned out to be a big deal.”

Now that sense of rejuvenation — a sort of living-her-best-life quality — is creeping into her music. You can hear her having a great time on “Courage,” her first English-language album since 2013’s low-key “Loved Me Back to Life”; it’s full of glittery, happily melodramatic songs in which she’s embracing her fabulousness with refreshed vigor.

And onstage in Quebec City, she seemed to lean into the outsize idea of Celine Dion. There were adventurous outfits, of course, including one that paired crisp tuxedo pants with a silky blouse whose enormous sleeves billowed just so when she pointed skyward to accentuate a big note in “Beauty and the Beast.” But she also joked easily with the audience and did a killer medley of old classics by David Bowie, Labelle, Prince and Tina Turner.

“She’s in a really good place,” said Stephan Moccio, a Canadian songwriter and producer who worked on “Courage” and has known Dion for years. “The love of her life is gone, but I think she’s found this unique confidence — this kind of emotional wisdom — that we’ve never seen before.”

In her dressing room, Dion said she worried at first that songwriters, knowing she’d lost her husband, would send her only “sad song after sad song after sad song.”

“The loss of my husband is still in me,” she said of Angélil, whom she married in 1994 (after he discovered her when she was 12) and with whom she had three sons. “I will grieve that for the rest of my life. And I see him through the eyes of my children every day.”

Musically, though, it was the bigger, more theatrical material — disco-inflected songs in which she could display both her voice and wit — that captured the feeling she wanted to put across in her show.

“I love the spotlight — I love to be looked at. I’m in show business. You show your butt or your back or your shoulder and you go, ‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi.’

“Life is short. Can we just have a good time?”

Earlier, I walked around the arena to get a sense of who comes to a Celine Dion concert in 2019. For every two middle-aged couples, I glimpsed somebody in their 20s or younger, which seemed to please Dion when I told her later.

“Did you see children? I saw a lot of children,” she said. “For me, I’m very impressed about that.

“I always thought my crowd was going to mature with me, and then it would fade a little bit. But what happened? I planted cucumbers in my garden, and now I have cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, radish.”