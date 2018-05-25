BENI, Congo — A Congo military spokesman says 14 rebels and five soldiers have been killed in fighting in the country's northeast.
Mak Hazukay Mongba says the soldiers had been pursuing Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Mbau-Kamango after the fighters staged an attack about 15 kilometers (9 miles) outside Beni on Sunday, killing 11 civilians.
He says 10 other soldiers have been wounded in the confrontation that began Thursday with the rebels and is ongoing.
ADF rebels have killed more than 1,500 people and kidnapped more than 600 people in the Beni region since October 2014, according to Human Rights Watch.
Eastern Congo is home to a number of armed rebel groups.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Libya: Car bombing near hotel in Benghazi kills 7
A car bombing on a busy street in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi early on Friday killed at least seven people, including a girl, and wounded 20, a security official said.
World
Explosion at Indian restaurant in Canada wounds 15 people
An explosion caused by a homemade bomb ripped through an Indian restaurant where children were present for family parties at a mall in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, wounding 15 people, Canadian police said.
World
Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion
Ireland's referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether to end the country's strict abortion ban. It was a battle for the very soul of a traditionally conservative Roman Catholic country that has seen a wave of liberalization in recent years.
World
Bangladesh PM urges Myanmar to take back Rohingya Muslims
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called for international pressure on Myanmar to take back hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have sought shelter in her country to escape military-led violence.
World
Cyclone Mekunu to be 'extremely severe' on landfall in Oman
Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as its outer bands dumped heavy rain and bent palm trees in Oman, a sign of the approaching storm's power after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.