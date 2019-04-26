The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says in a new report that safer restraint systems are needed for the backseats of cars. The study finds that rear-seat safety has not kept pace with front-seat safety.
The study looked at 117 front crashes that resulted in a backseat passenger who was wearing a seatbelt getting killed or seriously injured. The study says many of these could have been survivable with upgrades in design and safety equipment.
Many chest injuries in these cases were caused by force from seatbelts.
The institute, which was founded by auto insurers, suggests car makers look into more sophisticated safety technologies in the backseat, including air bags that deploy from the ceiling.
