Reality Winner, the former Air Force linguist and intelligence contractor who pleaded guilty in June to leaking a top-secret government report on Russian hacking, was sentenced Thursday to five years and three months in federal prison.

Winner, 26, received the longest sentence ever imposed for an unauthorized release of government information to the media. She is the first person to be sentenced under the Espionage Act since President Donald Trump took office.

She was arrested in June 2017 and was held for more than a year while prosecutors built their case. She pleaded guilty in June 2018 to one felony count of unauthorized transmission of national defense information, for giving a classified report about Russian interference in the 2016 election to a news outlet.

She was fresh out of the Air Force and just a few months into a job as a translator for the National Security Agency in May 2017 when prosecutors say she printed a report from her work computer that detailed hacking attacks by a Russian intelligence service against local election officials and voter registration databases. She later told investigators that she had smuggled the report out of the offices of the contractor, Pluribus International in Augusta, Ga., in her pantyhose, and mailed it to the online news outlet the Intercept.

Following a trail of clues, the FBI soon arrested Winner, but not before the Intercept published the classified report.

Federal guidelines allowed for a sentence of as much as 10 years, but prosecutors agreed in June to a sentence of 63 months, to avoid a trial that would require discussing classified reports and intelligence gathering techniques in open court. Prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed this week that such a trial “would compound the exceptionally grave harm to national security already caused by the defendant.”

The judge imposed the sentence that the prosecutors recommended.