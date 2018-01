Gallery: Mirni Dulany, 10, gets a taste of the snowflakes as they fall Wednesday morning near her home at Monterey Square in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Gallery: Paul Neuhaus, with the City of Dubuque's parks division, floods a rink at Allison-Henderson Park in Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Gallery: Icicles hang from a street sign, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga. Overnight freezing rain was followed by snow in late Wednesday morning.

Gallery: In this image taken with a fisheye lens, icicles hang from rock along an interstate Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Dangerously cold temperatures have gripped wide swaths of the U.S. from Texas to New England.

Gallery: Palm trees are seen through a windshield covered with raindrops near the Jacksonville Beach Pier in the first wave of weather that was to turn colder as the day went on, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Rain and cold temperatures hit the Jacksonville area this morning and could turn icy .

Gallery: A large layer of ice covers the water along the shore of the Raritan Bay near the pier at Jersey Shore Beach and Boardwalk, Wednesday, seen from Union Beach, N.J.

Gallery: Ice forms on a breakwall along Lake Erie with the city of Cleveland in the background, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Cleveland.

Gallery: In this Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 photo, Marvin Pena stands during the annual Polar Bear Dip in 37-degree Fahrenheit water at Auke Recreation Beach in Juneau, Alaska, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Dozens of Juneau residents gathered for what has become a chilling traditional start to the new year. The annual Polar Bear Dip tradition began in 1992 when a group of friends wanted to find a new and "invigorating" way to ring in the year, the event's website says.

Gallery: Ducks sit on sea ice in Boston Harbor, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Boston. After a week of frigid temperatures, a major winter storm is predicted for the region on Thursday.

Gallery: Children from the Hoffman and Lynns families build a snowman on the public basketball courts in Forsyth Park, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga. Georgia.

WASHINGTON — When it comes to weather, it's hard to sound scarier than "bomb cyclone."

It's a version of a real weather term that applies to a massive winter storm that pulled together Wednesday off the U.S. Southeast coast. But as fearsome as the storm is with high winds and some snow, it may not be quite as explosive as the term sounds.

Meteorologists have used the term "bomb" for storms for decades, based on a strict definition, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado.

After it showed it showed up in a Washington Post story on Tuesday, the weather geek term took on a life of its own on social media. The same thing happened four years ago with "polar vortex," another long-used weather term that was little known to the public until then.

"Bombogenesis is the technical term. Bomb cyclone is a shortened version of it, better for social media," said Weather.US meteorologist Ryan Maue, who helped popularize polar vortex in 2014.

"The actual impacts aren't going to be a bomb at all," Maue said. "There's nothing exploding or detonating."

Sid Rismani skis behind a car on Waterway Blvd. while heavy snow comes down on the Isle of Palms, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm dumped snow in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three decades before slogging up the Atlantic coast and smacking Southern cities such as Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, with a rare blast of snow and ice.

Storm intensity is measured by central pressure — the lower the pressure, the stronger. A storm is considered a "bomb" when the pressure drops rapidly — at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

This storm looks like it will intensify at twice that rate, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

So far, the storm has dumped freak snow on the Southeast. It's aiming for the Northeast, where the snow forecast for Thursday isn't that big a deal, Furtado and others said. The worst of this storm will stay out to sea. What is going to be bigger is the high winds — gusts exceeding 60 mph — and the bitter cold that follows, they said.

Bomb cyclones draw air from polar regions after they leave. In this case, it means extra cold Arctic air because of where the polar vortex is, Furtado said.

Worldwide, about 40 to 50 "bomb cyclones" brew each year, but most are over open ocean and nobody but weather geeks notice, Maue said.

"We use the term bomb," Furtado said. "We know what it means, but I do think it gets a little hyped up."