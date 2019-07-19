Minnesota United FC (10-7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-9-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jefferson Savarino leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after registering two goals against Philadelphia.

Real Salt Lake is 3-6-1 in conference games. Real Salt Lake is 2-4-2 when it scores just one goal.

Minnesota United FC is 5-2-2 in conference games. Minnesota United FC has allowed 18 of its 29 goals conceded in the first half of matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Johnson leads Real Salt Lake with eight goals. Savarino has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Darwin Quintero has six goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Mason Toye has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Nedum Onuoha (injured), Sam Johnson (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Abu Danladi (injured).