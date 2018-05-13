SANDY, Utah — Jefferson Savarino and Albert Rusnak each had a goal and an assist in Real Salt Lake's 3-2 victory over 10-man D.C. United on Saturday night.
D.C. United went down a man in the 22nd minute when Joseph Mora was initially shown a yellow card for a violent tackle, but was then sent off after video review.
Corey Baird's header tied it at 1 a minute earlier for RSL (4-5-1), and Rusnak made it 2-1 in the 26th with a right-footed shot that split through several United defenders. Jefferson Savarino added a third for Salt Lake, slotting a well-timed chip past goalkeeper Steve Clark in the 56th.
Paul Arriola opened the scoring in the ninth minute for D.C. United (1-5-2).
Steve Birnbaum's header brought United within one with in the 83rd minute.
