NEW YORK — "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore is having a baby.
The 47-year-old revealed the pregnancy Sunday during the show's reunion on Bravo.
Moore said she and her husband will "definitely be welcoming a boy or a girl" late this year. She said she's still very nervous.
Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.
The former Miss USA married New York restaurateur Marc Daly on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017.
