The best of Twin Cities commercial real estate was recognized last week at the fifth annual Best of BOMA Awards.

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Minneapolis again had its celebration at the Depot in downtown Minneapolis.

"The Best of BOMA Awards promote excellence in career by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in the commercial real estate industry," Kevin Lewis, the association's executive director, said in a statement. "Award winners serve as inspirational leaders, embody the core values of serving tenants and being committed to our industry."

Four properties received TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Awards, which recognized quality in buildings and building management:

• Corporate Facility: Target Northern Campus, owned and managed by Target Corp.

• Industrial Office Building: Waterford Innovation Center, owned by Duke Realty Limited Partnership and managed by Duke Realty.

• Renovated Building: 100 Washington Square, owned by SRI Ten Washington Square LLC and managed by Shorenstein Realty Services LP.

• 250,000-499,999 Square Feet: Normandale Lake Office Park - 8200 Tower, owned by ML-AI Normandale LLC and managed by Cushman & Wakefield.

Individual awards were also given to:

• Senior Property Management Professional of the Year: Nathan Reed, RPA, CBRE.

• Property Management Professional of the Year: Brenda Grams, RPA, the Excelsior Group.

• Senior Engineering Professional of the Year: Frido Verkman, Hines.

• Engineering Professional of the Year: Paul Dean, Hines.

• Emerging Leader of the Year: Caitlin Schouviller, Hines.

• Service Partner of the Year: Marnie O'Byrne, Harvard.

• President's Award: Cindy MacDonald, Kraus-Anderson Cos.

DoubleTree by Hilton near the U sells

The new 141-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis has sold.

CBRE Hotels represented seller CPM Development and Reuter Walton Cos.

The sales price wasn't immediately available.

Located on the corner of Essex Street and Huron Boulevard, the hotel was recently completed and opened in April.

"The DoubleTree Minneapolis University Area is a beautifully-designed hotel that will benefit from stable demand from the university campus and the greater Minneapolis area," Nate Sahn of CBRE Hotels said in a statement.

Nicole Norfleet