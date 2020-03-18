Maryellen Stewart, a freelance copywriter for luxury brands, was window-shopping when she noticed a large sign in a restaurant window advertising a “curated” menu.

“I hate the word,” she said. “It’s everywhere. It’s used because it sounds fashionable. It sounds like it’s for ... the aesthetically conscious.”

The word’s abundant use has left it almost devoid of meaning, and it has left curators — the traditional, museum-dwelling kind — up in arms.

Andrew Renton, a professor of curating at Goldsmiths, University of London, said that for years he used to keep a note of every time he saw a bizarre use of the term, but it has become so ubiquitous that he has given up keeping tabs.

Over the past decade, Renton has watched “curating” spread from museums to storefronts and social media with a mixture of disdain and amusement. He was recently struck by a cover line on a British Vogue supplement that promised advice on “curating perfect curls.”

“They use curating as a manifestation of smartness — that something intelligent has happened here,” he said. “It is, most of the time, something very banal. Menus are curated. A cheese selection is curated. There is a strong emphasis on selling it back to you with authority. It doesn’t say who curated it. Is it the brand doing it? You’d hope that they were doing the supposed curating already. What’s an un-curated cheese selection?”

The word “curate” comes from the Latin “curatus,” the past participle of “curare,” which means “to take care of.” For years, in museums and archives, curators did just that: polishing finishes, inspecting canvases, layering archival tissue.

In “The Culture of Curating,” Paul O’Neill cites 1987 as a turning point for the role. That’s when, Le Magasin, an art center in France, introduced Europe’s first postgraduate curatorial training program, and the Art History/Museum Studies pathway of the Whitney Independent Study Program was renamed Curatorial and Critical Studies.

That year, O’Neill writes, “represents a significant departure in the understanding of curatorship, from vocational work with collections in institutional contexts to a potentially independent, critically engaged and experimental form of exhibition-making practice.”

The word, and its connotations of refining, has spread as options multiply. The notion of something “curated” offers reassurance that what we buy is somehow meaningful; not just a dress, but a precious part of a curated selection of party wear.

“Very often you see that the word that goes before it is ‘careful,’ ” Renton said. “ ‘Carefully curated’ — which is, of course, etymologically, a tautology.”

Every era has its buzzwords. The current dominance of “curating” is, like most contemporary oddities, tied to the internet. The proliferation of “curating” speaks of a generation anxious for authority and authorship, and also for meaning.

At the Centre for Fashion Curation at University of the Arts, London, debate over the word abounds. One recent afternoon, three of the program’s faculty members — Amy de la Haye, Ben Whyman and Jeffrey Horsley — met to plan the schedule for new curation students.

“It’s cultural cachet, isn’t it?” de la Haye said on the spread of the word. “I feel passionately that I am a curator.”

Hans-Ulrich Obrist, the artistic director of Serpentine Galleries in London, is a star curator by anyone’s definition — big in both the world of museums and on Instagram. Recently, he’s been toying with a new title: “junction maker,” which was suggested to him by writer J.G. Ballard.

“I see a curator as a catalyst, generator and motivator — a sparring partner, accompanying the artist while they build a show, and a bridge builder, creating a bridge to the public,” Obrist said.

Renton wonders if it isn’t time for everyone to come up with a new title.

“Is the end of all of this that the term is so debased that we have to think elsewhere about what to call ourselves?” he said.