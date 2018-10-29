I am writing to express my extreme disappointment with the Star Tribune Editorial Board’s Oct. 27 endorsement of U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer for re-election. As part of a news organization, the board has the responsibility to disseminate the information its readers need in order to make decisions in their best interest. By endorsing a candidate who continues to support President Donald Trump’s policies denying climate change, it has abandoned its ethical responsibility. Its very newspaper recently printed the new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. There is no denying that climate change is real, is being affected by human activity and is an urgent crisis that needs urgent attention.

The endorsement of Emmer puts the well-being of every citizen of the Sixth District, every citizen of the state of Minnesota, every citizen of the United States and every citizen of this world at greater risk of suffering the inevitable and tragic effects of climate change. The board’s indifference to this truth is incomprehensible. Any hesitancy in endorsing Emmer’s opponent is no excuse for endorsing Emmer, especially without specifically mentioning that his “conservative bona fides” include supporting the decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement and a legislative record that does not support environmental policies to combat climate change.

The endorsement of Emmer is an endorsement of his legislative agenda — one cannot endorse the politician yet disavow his political agenda. And the moral responsibility for the consequences of his agenda lie not just with the lawmaker, but also with all those who support him. The endorsement of Emmer in a widely circulated media outlet adds an additional responsibility for the effects of his legislative decisions. With its Editorial Board endorsing candidates like Emmer, the Star Tribune itself becomes a climate-change denier and complicit in the catastrophic trajectory that our world is on.

Kathryn Paulsen, Minneapolis

• • •

The endorsement of Republican Tom Emmer was disappointing and a great shock. It completely ignores our unique and perilous time. The crucial and overriding issue is that the Democrats must gain control of the House to be a check on President Donald Trump and the Republicans. Our checks-and-balance system is broken and a fix is critical. Emmer’s bipartisan efforts are to be applauded, but he and other Republican have enabled the president to brazenly ignore the majority’s views. A genuine bipartisan governing process must guarantee some Democratic hands on the levers of power. All citizens who truly believe in an effective checks-and-balance system must vote for a Democrat-controlled House.

Fred Kramer, Richfield

• • •

This newspaper’s Editorial Board has endorsed U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz (for governor), and others.

They all are far-left-of-center Democrats who promote former President Barack Obama’s “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Immigration reform” really means no borders, no ICE, no reductions, no law immigration enforcement, sanctuary cities and a sanctuary state.

The well-respected NumbersUSA grades the immigration positions of politicians.

Earning the worst of grades, F-, are Klobuchar, Smith, Walz, Keith Ellison and others.

No mention of this is made by the newspaper.

Dell Erikson, Brooklyn Center

Opinion editor’s note: NumbersUSA, while stating opposition to “immigrant bashing,” describes itself as an “immigration-reduction organization.”

• • •

Loss of coverage for pre-existing medical conditions? Loss or reduction of Medicare or Social Security? Loss of funding for public education? Increased political violence? Corruption and collusion with Russia?

Why risk it? Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for Senate, Tim Walz for governor, and DFL candidates for U.S. Congress like Dan Feehan, Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips, Angie Craig, Joe Radinovich, Betty McCollum, Collin Peterson and Ian Todd have proved records of protection for what we hold most dear. Vote for them when their opponents are hellbent on destruction.

Michael B. Bowler, Winona, Minn.

• • •

It is surprising that no reader has yet challenged Howard Root’s complaint that Sen. Tina Smith’s refusal to debate her challenger, Karin Housley, on KSTP-TV and its affiliates shortchanged voters (“What does Smith offer voters? An empty podium,” Oct. 25). Readers may recall that Housley credited KSTC owner and neighbor Stanley Hubbard with encouraging her to leave the Minnesota Legislature and to run for a U.S. Senate seat. The so-called debate was to be moderated by a longtime Hubbard employee, not by a neutral host. Plaudits to Smith for avoiding an ambush.

Joe Fleischman, Roseville