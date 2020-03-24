to our readers
We plan to make the most of this timeout in sports and tell (or retell) some good stories. We have our story ideas. What are yours? What Minnesota sports stories need to be told? What old stories need to be retold? What stories do you have tucked away that never were fully told? What "Did that really happen?" moments in Minnesota sports history need a deeper retelling? We're asking you, our readers. Let us know: E-mail us at sports@startribune.com.
Chris Carr, sports editor
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
What to watch Tuesday: Wolves at Miami, Feb. 26
Remember a month ago when the Timberwolves had acquired a bunch of new players, including D'Angelo Russell, and that was a big deal?
Gophers
South Carolina's Dawn Staley is AP women's coach of the year
Dawn Staley helped guide South Carolina to No. 1 and has now earned coach of the year honors from The Associated Press for the first…
Gophers
Final Four stardom not always followed by long NBA career
Jeff Sheppard works as a financial planner now, more than two decades removed from the time he helped Kentucky win the NCAA Tournament. Yet he…
Twins
Cruz, Rogers try to get 'comfortable with the uncomfortable'
Some Twins players headed for the Twin Cities, but Nelson Cruz and Taylor Rogers were among those going to their year-round homes to wait for the OK to ramp up their activities.
Vikings
Can new Vikings nose tackle Pierce mimic Linval Joseph's skills?
Replacing Linval Joseph will be easier said than done, but new Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce started off on the right foot last week when describing his style of play.