If you’re anything like me, you were fascinated by books such as “The Giver” growing up and, later on, grounded dystopias such as “1984.” If that’s you, then “The Seclusion” by Jacqui Castle is definitely up your alley. Dystopia has blown up in recent years, but this is a more nuanced, intellectually detailed adventure than those stories about kids in spandex jumpsuits hunting one another for sport. Castle has constructed a remarkably chilling world and leaves no stone unturned. Every ritual, law and transgression in this world has layers. This is an artfully crafted, grounded dystopia that has earned its place beside my other favorites from the genre.

Liz Kerin, Los Angeles

