I just finished "The Great Halifax Explosion" by John U. Bacon. I have not read a book in a while that I could not put down, but this was one. A number of years ago I visited Halifax, and our city guide spent quite a bit of time talking about the Titanic victims, buried there in Halifax, but gave only a brief mention of the Halifax Explosion of December 1917. I was intrigued and wanted to know more. I came upon this book last year. I don't think many of us in the States know about this tragic event or our part in helping the people of Halifax recover. It was an excellent book, and I am recommending it to all my friends.

Taryn M. Eichstadt, Coon Rapids

