“The Bullhead Queen” by Sue Leaf. Living in the Chisago Lakes area on Pioneer Lake, the author is a former college instructor in biology and environmental science and, at the writing of the book, was president of the Wild River Audubon Society. She shares with the reader a year of observing nature and our relationship to it on this small, shallow lake, which sports mainly bullheads and waterfowl. As she belongs to a traditional Christian church, she also reconciles a biblical perspective with her environmental perspective of nature. I’d recommend it to anyone who is cognizant of what the Twin Cities urban sprawl is doing to our remaining wild spaces.

Sandra Trudeau

What are you reading? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com