Sid Hartman will be working on his birthday later this month. March 15 is a Sunday, so he’ll have his WCCO Radio duties that day, and he’ll be preparing for another week’s worth of sports columns in the Star Tribune.

That it’s his 100th birthday that day is incredibly newsworthy only for the rest of us.

Sid is eager to get to the other side of his 100th so we can all get back to reporting the news and reading his columns as usual. He’s a working man. Has been since age 9, when he began his career in newspapers by selling them for two cents apiece. Minneapolis newspaper boy then, nearly 100-year-old Minneapolis sports columnist now. Ninety-one years on the job, and counting.

Chris Carr, sports editor