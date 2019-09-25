The White House released this summary of President Trump's call on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Coast Guard cutter intercepts cocaine-carrying sub
The U.S. Coast Guard says a cutter seized a "narco" submarine carrying cocaine worth a street value of more than $165 million while patrolling in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Nation
4 bodies found in vacant home had been shot, coroner says
A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.
National
The Latest: Feds have until Monday to join Trump tax case
The Latest on a hearing in a fight over President Donald Trump's tax returns (all times local):
National
'We're all in big trouble': Climate panel sees a dire future
Earth is in more hot water than ever before, and so are we, an expert United Nations climate panel warned in a grim new report Wednesday.
National
Case stalled months after an aborted deportation to Israel
The ankle bracelet is again around the leg of Abdelhaleem Ashqar, just as it was nearly 15 years ago when he ran for the presidency of the Palestinian territories from his northern Virginia home.