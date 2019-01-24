Hennepin Healthcare on Thursday released the findings of three investigations of the hospital's ketamine research on agitated patients that it commissioned after a community uproar over the research last summer.

The reports found no patients were harmed and paramedics and research staff acted appropriately in the sedation of patients in the field, as well as the hospital's enrollment of patients in the study, which did not require the patients' consent beforehand. The reports included recommendations for better training and community engagement. Read the three reports below.

Report on Hennepin Healthcare's response to sedation concerns

Review of EMS clinical protocols and practices

Report on the Institutional Review Board process and waiver of consent