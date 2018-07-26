The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review on Thursday released its first public version of its report on the use of ketamine to subdue people during police encounters. The Star Tribune reported on a draft version of the report last month, which has since triggered multiple investigations by the city and Hennepin Healthcare both over the role of law enforcement officers in encouraging sedation and the ethics of the hospital’s now-suspended study of emergency sedation.
The City Council’s Public Safety and Emergency Management met Thursday afternoon to receive the report. Read the report below.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Walker: Federal waiver approved for reinsurance program
The federal government has granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker's request to offer a reinsurance program designed to lower premium rates for most people in the individual market in 2019.
Local
U doctors warn: When patients transfer hospitals, crucial info can get missed
University of Minnesota raises alarm and cites study: 85% of patient transfers are affected.
South Metro
Tiny Dakota County town has a big problem: Polluted water
State studies indicate that up to 55 percent of the private wells used by Coates residents may have nitrate levels above drinking water standards.
Minneapolis
Brooks: Grinding your teeth in 35W gridlock? Pity the business owners
It's going to be sweet when it's complete. But now? It feels exactly like getting sucked into a taffy puller.
East Metro
SUV driver dies in St. Croix County crash with semi
Authorities said alcohol was involved in the crash in Deer Park.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.