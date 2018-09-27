This is the complete written testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, as submitted before she appeared at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Women say thank you to Ford after testimony ends
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Man convicted of killing Rusk County deputy
A man charged with killing a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy in 2016 has been convicted by a jury.
National
Indiana governor ordered to turn over Carrier email exchange
A judge has ordered Gov. Eric Holcomb's office to turn over emails among then-Gov. Mike Pence, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Carrier Corp. about Trump's negotiations to prevent Carrier from moving most of its operations from Indianapolis to Mexico.
National
NFL defends lawsuit alleging Super Bowl ticket violations
The National Football League defended itself Thursday against charges that its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl violated New Jersey's consumer fraud law, in…
National
Ford recounts 'laughter' in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack
Christine Blasey Ford declared Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as he and a friend shared "uproarious laughter" in a locked room at a 1980s high school gathering, recounting her allegations to Congress and a riveted nation in a drama that threatens to derail Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
