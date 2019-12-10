House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of justice related to his dealings with Ukraine. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the articles in the coming days, with a full House vote to follow later this month. Read the articles of impeachment below.
