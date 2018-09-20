More from Star Tribune
Sheriff says Wetterling case 'went off the rails' at the start
A task force assembled to find missing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 wasted time chasing far-flung leads and listening to psychics rather than tracking compelling evidence close to home, Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson said.
Local
FBI agents challenge account of sheriff on Wetterling investigation
FBI investigators Al Garber and Steve Gilkerson challenged the account of Sheriff Don Gudmundson after his press conference.
Minneapolis
Metal company hit by fire in Mpls. has been fined at least 6 times since 2005
One worker injured in Wednesday's fire remains in critical condition.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police turn over rape allegations against Chinese tycoon to prosecutors
Liu Qiangdong, who also goes by Richard Liu, was arrested on Aug. 31 and booked into jail, but released the following day.
West Metro
Authorities ID motorcyclist who crashed and died in Plymouth
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday just west of Medicine Lake.
