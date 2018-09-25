Reactions to a judge on Tuesday sentencing Bill Cosby to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman:

"Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice & vindication." — Debra Messing, via Twitter.

"YES!!! Thank you to @ConstandAndrea and all the brave survivors (over 60 of them!) for standing up to a man who used to be extremely powerful. Now he will sit in prison where he belongs." — Kathy Griffin on Twitter.

"I have re-occurring nightmares, I wake up in fear, I fear the dark.... Therapy has helped some but it has not helped to restore my innocence. I was never the same. I will never be the same." — Model and TV personality Janice Dickinson, a Cosby accuser, from a statement she released after she was unable to read it in court.

"By most/all accounts #BillCosby was a sexual predator who left a trail of human misery & despair — Sentenced to 3-10 in state pen, he had it coming. Still — as an attorney — I predict his conviction will be overturned. Judge went way over the line in allowing unrelated victim testimony." — Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.

"Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years. His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess." — Amber Tamblyn, on Twitter.