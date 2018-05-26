'Hope for justice'

For women who say they were attacked by Harvey Weinstein, Friday seemed like a moment of justice.

"I can say this : The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on today," actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape and reportedly settled a lawsuit against him years ago, told NBC.

On Twitter, some were more outspoken than others.

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," wrote accuser Asia Argento, an actress and director. "We, the women," she wrote, "finally have real hope for justice." Her friend, chef Anthony Bourdain, wrote: "What's on the menu for #Weinstein," with an image of a prison menu.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, who has accused Weinstein of rape, tweeted, "Are you kidding me?" in reaction to Weinstein lawyer Benjamin Brafman's statement that "the casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein."

Actress Mira Sorvino saluted "all my sisters today who stood up against a monster."

Los Angeles times