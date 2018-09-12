ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell lost his no-hit in the seventh inning when Cleveland's Jose Ramirez hit a leadoff homer.
Ramirez took the first three pitches for balls before sending a full-count pitch into left-field seats on Wednesday for his 38th homer
Snell, who is seeking a major league-leading 19th win, struck out eight and walked two through seven innings. He received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout after the seventh.
Tampa Bay leads 3-1.
