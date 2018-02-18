MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league infielder Jermaine Palacios, securing some needed depth for their rotation.

The trade was made Saturday night, sending the 27-year-old Odorizzi to his third major league team.

For the Rays in 2017, Odorizzi went 10-8 with a 4.14 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings over 28 starts. He pitched a career-best 187 2/3 innings over 33 starts in 2016, posting a 3.69 ERA. Odorizzi was drafted by Milwaukee 32nd overall in 2008. He made his debut with Kansas City in 2012 before being dealt to Tampa Bay the next season.

The 21-year-old Palacios has a .290 career average over four minor league seasons. He finished last year with Class A Fort Myers.